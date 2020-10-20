Naoma "Tissie" Gambrell, 70, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday at Cox-Rowley Funeral Home Chapel, 4180 Canyon Drive with Pastor Benny Anderson of New Hope Baptist Church officiating. Burial will be at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Tissie was born August 4, 1950 in Mountainair, New Mexico to Carl and Dodie Sisco. She grew up in Channing, and married her high school sweetheart, Richard Gambrell on August 12, 1967. Together, they raised three children, Teresa, Tonya and Rick. Tissie worked for National Cash Register as a parts clerk, before staying home and dedicating her life to caring for her family. She and Richard were foster parents. Tissie's grandkids called her "Nannaw", and they were everything to her. She enjoyed fishing and traveling to Las Vegas with Richard. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Tissie was preceded in death by her father, Carl Sisco; and a granddaughter, Megan Bookout Price. Survivors include her husband, Richard; two daughters, Teresa Gambrell and Tonya Price, both of Amarillo; a son, Rick Gambrell and wife Fadilah of Missouri; six grandchildren, Whitney Price, Samantha Price, Christopher Price, Presley Lopez, Clayton Gambrell, and Addison Gambrell; her mother, Dodie Sisco; two brothers, Carl Sisco and wife Judy of Dalhart, and Billy Sisco and wife Melody of Amarillo; and a sister, Linda Bowman of Ft. Worth. The family suggests memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House, at www.rmhcofamarillo.com
.