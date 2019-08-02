Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Naomi Justine (Gunn) McCarty. View Sign Service Information Robertson Funeral Directors - Clarendon 212 South Sully Street P.O. Drawer 1090 Clarendon , TX 79226 (806)-874-3515 Send Flowers Obituary







Naomi McCarty went to be with Jesus on her 97th birthday, July 28, 2019. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Hillcrest Cemetery in McLean, Texas. She was born to Lonnie Gunn and Odessa Jamar Gunn on July 28, 1922 in Hedley, Texas. She was married on August 26, 1939 in Erick, Oklahoma to James Hershel McCarty. Naomi was a devout Christian and was a member of McLean United Methodist Church in McLean, Texas, where she lived, served and worshiped her entire life. Hershel and Naomi had two sons, James Lon McCarty and Joel Dean McCarty. Naomi was the oldest of 4 children and hosted a multitude of family holiday celebrations at her home in McLean. Family was always very important. She loved all sports and was a huge Dallas Mavericks fan. She also loved the game of golf and played through her late 70's. She was a member of the Red Hat Club and the Breakfast Club that met regularly at the Country Corner in McLean. Naomi was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 56 years, Hershel McCarty, who loved her dearly, sisters LaVetta McDonald and Gloria Carpenter and sisters-in-law Genie Gunn and Pat Gunn. She was also preceded in death by her son James Lon "Jim" McCarty, Captain, U.S. Air Force, Vietnam. Jim's loss devastated the entire family and we are so happy she is with him now in Heaven. Naomi is survived by her brother, Rodney Gunn of Austin, Texas, son Joel and wife Janet McCarty of Dallas, brother-in-law E.S. "Scotty" McDonald of Sulphur, Oklahoma, daughter-in-law Rebecca McKeown and husband Tim of Houston, grandson Kevin and wife Jenny McCarty of Yorktown, Virginia, granddaughters Maggie and Macey McCarty of Dallas, granddaughter Mallory Heinsohn and husband Luke Heinsohn of Charlottesville, Virginia, great grandchildren James, Darby, Kye and Colton McCarty also of Yorktown, Virginia and 8, very loved, nieces and nephews. Naomi left behind some special friends at Brookdale Preston Assisted Living in Dallas where she lived the past 6 years. A special thanks to Brookdale Hospice who took loving care of Naomi. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the McLean United Methodist Church, 219 Gray Street, McLean, Texas 79057. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

