Natosha Epps, 40, of Amarillo, Texas died December 26, 2019. Visitation is scheduled for Friday, January 3, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m., in the Warford-Walker Rose Chapel, 509 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas. A Home Going Memorial Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Beacon Baptist Church, 417 South McMasters Street, Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020