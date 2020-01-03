Natosha Epps (1979 - 2020)
Service Information
Warford-Walker Mortuary
509 N Hughes
Amarillo, TX
79105
(806)-374-5206
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Warford-Walker Mortuary
509 N Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79105
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Beacon Baptist Church
417 South McMasters Street
Amarillo, TX
Obituary
Natosha Epps, 40, of Amarillo, Texas passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, January 3, 2020, from 12:00 noon to 5:00 p.m., in the Warford-Walker Rose Chapel, 509 North Hughes Street, Amarillo, Texas. A Home Going Memorial Celebration Service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Beacon Baptist Church, 417 South McMasters Street, Amarillo, Texas. Arrangements are entrusted to Warford-Walker Mortuary.

Natosha Epps was born on August 26, 1979, in Amarillo, Texas to S. W. Smith and Mabel Ann Stiger Owens.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Dave Stiger.

Ms. Epps leaves to cherish her memories, her father, S. W. Smith, her mother, Mabel Ann Stiger Owens, two sons, Cory Bennett and Calex Epps, a daughter, Ceija Epps, a sister, Rashanda Epps, two brothers, James Epps and Samuel Wayne Ramsey, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Please sign the On-Line Guest Book, and view Ms. Epps' full obituary at www.warfordwalkermortuary.com

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020
