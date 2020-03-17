Neida Beth Dodson Hulsey, 93, of Panhandle, Texas passed away March 14, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Ochiltree Cemetery in Perryton with her grandchildren officiating. A family visitation will be in Panhandle on Tuesday, March 17 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home in Panhandle. Family visitation will also be Wednesday, March 18 at 11:00 a.m. until funeral time at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home in Perryton. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home of Perryton, Tx.
Neida was born August 25, 1926 in Shattuck, Ok to Francis Fountain and Myrtle Mae (Newton) Dodson. She married Lynn Hulsey on February 17, 1943 in Austin, Tx and they had one daughter, Lynna Hulsey Armstrong. Neida was a lifetime resident of the Panhandle area of Texas.
She is survived by her daughter Lynna and husband Glenn Armstrong of Houston, Tx; grandchildren: Bryan and wife, Julie Armstrong of The Colony, Tx; John and wife, Marianna Armstrong of McKinney, Tx; Sara and husband, Ian Call of Houston, Tx; great-granddaughters: Raina, Katrina, Sabra, Clara, Fiona and Rowen; one sister, Francis Mae Dodson Woodworth of Panhandle, Tx.
Mrs. Hulsey is preceded in death by her parents, husband of 71 years Lynn Hulsey (2014), twin brother, Newton B Dodson and sister, Yvonne Zoe Dodson Marak.
The family requests memorials be made to .
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020