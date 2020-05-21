Neil Gregg "Toby" Yows Jr., died Saturday, May 02, 2020 in Dallas Texas. Toby was 84 years old.
He was born in Shamrock, Texas to Neil and Lula Marie Yows Sr. in 1934. The family moved to Borger, Texas in 1938.
His father owned Yows Brothers grocery and Market. Toby went to all of his public school in Borger, Texas. He was an outstanding athlete excelling in football and track. After graduation Toby went to The University of Texas and graduated in 1957. After a short stint in the Army, Toby went in to the banking business working in Amarillo, Tyler and Austin. Toby was very active in The Texas Exes. Assn. being president of The Parents of University of Texas students. Toby was a lifelong member of the Rotary Club and a member of the Presbyterian Church wherever he lived.
Toby was preceded in death by his parents Neil and Lula Marie Yows, and sister Ellen Lawerence.
He is survived by his brother Jerry Jean Yows and wife Lilah, his sons Gregg Yows, Edward Yows and wife Diane, Wendy Yows Cook and husband Patrick, and six grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 21 to May 22, 2020