Neil Quattlebaum, 87, of Amarillo, TX passed away Friday, May 17, 2019.
Neil was born August 16, 1931, in Erick, OK to Wylie and Ethel Quattlebaum. He served in the Navy during the Korean War. Neil ended his career retiring from Ingersoll-Rand and was always an excellent role model and provider for his family.
Neil married Floella Cubine on August 3, 1957. Neil and Flo shared their life with two daughters and their families. He was respected and loved by many for his gentle loving character and how much he loved Christ.
Neil was preceded in death by his wife Floella, grandson Trey, and brother, Charles. Memorial services will be at 3:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Survivors include two daughters, Cindy Thomas and husband Jeff, Kay Taylor and husband Scotty; three grandchildren, Tiffany Scott and husband Daniel, Chris and Sarah Thomas; three great-grandchildren, Brooke, Brenlee, Carter, and sister, Wylajean McGee.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 26 to May 27, 2019