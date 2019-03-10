Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelda Stacy. View Sign

Nelda Stacy, 83 of Stratford, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. A Graveside Service is scheduled for 10 o'clock in the morning on Monday, March 11, 2019 at Stratford Cemetery. A Memorial Service will follow at 11 o'clock at First Baptist Church with Glenn White officiating. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3 o'clock to 5 o'clock in the afternoon at the funeral home. Arrangements are entrusted to Morrison Funeral Directors of Stratford.



Nelda was born on May 6, 1935 in Whitewright, TX to Wesley and Marie (Morris) Buchanan. She married Wendell Stacy in 1955 in Anton. Nelda was a very devoted homemaker and a member of First Baptist Church. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother: Bobby Buchanan.



Nelda is survived by her husband Wendell of the home: daughters: Debbie Stone of Amarillo and LaRonda Bishop and husband Gary of Borger; son: Wayne Stacy and wife Caren of Belvadere, CA; sisters: Wanda Williams of Wheeler and Charlene Smithey of Littlefield, Jeanette Swanson of Lubbock; and brother: Charles Buchanan of Anton; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.



The family suggests, with gratitude, memorials be made to Stratford Education Foundation, PO Box 121, Stratford, TX 79084 or BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5211 SW 9th Ave, Suite #100, Amarillo, TX 79106.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019

