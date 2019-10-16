Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NELLEEN Z. McGHAN-DAVIS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Nelleen Z. McGhan-Davis was born on September 5, 1924, at 5418 Willis St, Dallas, Texas. She lived a very full and a long life and passed on from us peacefully in her sleep on October 9, 2019.



She was a truly remarkable woman who was a vocalist in a choral setting as well as in barbershop quartet. She played multiple instruments including the accordion and concertina, loved to dance to square and big band music (she was a huge follower of the Jack Morgan Orchestra) and when not teaching Sunday school or performing her many duties and offices at the Azalia Star Chapter #66 Order of the Eastern Star, she could be found fishing at Silver Lake or down along the Mokelumne River.



While working as a stenographer for the Santa Fe Railway she met the first love of her life in Amarillo, Texas. That's where Roy W. McGhan, a Jackson native, was first stationed during WWII, while she was also volunteering as a nurse's aide and helping at the USO soda fountain. They courted and were happily married on his final military leave in Orlando, Florida and soon after moved to Jackson, California. There, Nelleen raised her family, served 34 years with Jackson PG&E as a steno/clerk secretary, and did bookkeeping for the family's business, McGhan Welding Works, on the north end of town.



But life moved on and in December of 1999 Roy passed away, yet Nelleen kept on dancing and by August 24, 2002 she married the second love of her life, Everett G. Davis, at the Jackson United Methodist Church. We can all still see them driving away in his canary yellow 1948 Lincoln Continental with the top down. Many car rallys, fishing trips and adventures were to follow. It indeed was a long and full life.



She contributed so much and will be missed and remembered lovingly by her son William F. McGhan and her daughter Kittie McGhan. She is also survived by her brother in law Robert Kelly and family, son in law William Dwyer, granddaughter Monica Vandenberg and family with great grandchildren Reid and Kirsten and grandson Matthew McGhan and family, as well as step son Patrick Davis and family, and numerous nieces and nephews.



A service of remembrance will be held for her at Daneri's Mortuary Chapel, 415 Broadway, Jackson CA in the new year, May 2, 2020, 11AM. The family requests no flowers. Thank you. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting





Nelleen Z. McGhan-Davis was born on September 5, 1924, at 5418 Willis St, Dallas, Texas. She lived a very full and a long life and passed on from us peacefully in her sleep on October 9, 2019.She was a truly remarkable woman who was a vocalist in a choral setting as well as in barbershop quartet. She played multiple instruments including the accordion and concertina, loved to dance to square and big band music (she was a huge follower of the Jack Morgan Orchestra) and when not teaching Sunday school or performing her many duties and offices at the Azalia Star Chapter #66 Order of the Eastern Star, she could be found fishing at Silver Lake or down along the Mokelumne River.While working as a stenographer for the Santa Fe Railway she met the first love of her life in Amarillo, Texas. That's where Roy W. McGhan, a Jackson native, was first stationed during WWII, while she was also volunteering as a nurse's aide and helping at the USO soda fountain. They courted and were happily married on his final military leave in Orlando, Florida and soon after moved to Jackson, California. There, Nelleen raised her family, served 34 years with Jackson PG&E as a steno/clerk secretary, and did bookkeeping for the family's business, McGhan Welding Works, on the north end of town.But life moved on and in December of 1999 Roy passed away, yet Nelleen kept on dancing and by August 24, 2002 she married the second love of her life, Everett G. Davis, at the Jackson United Methodist Church. We can all still see them driving away in his canary yellow 1948 Lincoln Continental with the top down. Many car rallys, fishing trips and adventures were to follow. It indeed was a long and full life.She contributed so much and will be missed and remembered lovingly by her son William F. McGhan and her daughter Kittie McGhan. She is also survived by her brother in law Robert Kelly and family, son in law William Dwyer, granddaughter Monica Vandenberg and family with great grandchildren Reid and Kirsten and grandson Matthew McGhan and family, as well as step son Patrick Davis and family, and numerous nieces and nephews.A service of remembrance will be held for her at Daneri's Mortuary Chapel, 415 Broadway, Jackson CA in the new year, May 2, 2020, 11AM. The family requests no flowers. Thank you. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.danerimortuary.com and signing the guest book. Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close