Nellie M. (Maestas) Bodine, 79, of Clayton, New Mexico died November 12, 2019. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. on Friday, November 15 and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 16 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Clayton, New Mexico. Burial will follow in the Clayton Memorial Cemetery in Clayton, New Mexico by Hass Funeral Directors of Clayton, New Mexico. Hass Funeral Directors, Inc. , www.hassfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019