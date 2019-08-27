Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nelson A. "Tony" Berry. View Sign Service Information Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 (806)-352-2727 Memorial service 6:00 PM Schooler Funeral Home 4100 S Georgia St Amarillo , TX 79110 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nelson Anthony Berry aka Tony, born November 14, 1945, died on August 25, 2019 at the age of 73.



Memorial service will be at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.



Raised by his Mom and Dad, Lavona and Roger Clark, in Longmont, Colorado, he graduated from Longmont High School in 1964, and entered the US Navy where he served on the USS Guam. He married Katherine Ann (Otava) Berry in May 1966 and they recently celebrated 53 years of marriage. Tony and Kathy Berry enjoyed raising Megan Berry, the daughter of their hearts. Megan added love, depth and dimension to their lives. Life was full, and this couple was blessed abundantly by family, friends and all the boys.



Tony had an amazing career as the owner of Bio Ceramics Dental Laboratory in Amarillo TX for 35 years, where he was highly respected among his peers. He enjoyed family, friends, golfing, fishing, motorcycles, but NOT horseback riding.



Tony is survived by his wife, Kathy, family members: Charles E Berry (Mary), Charmaine Lamb (John), Linda Ellis (Bob), Graham Wilson (Chau); Debe Gonzales (Reg), Dominic and Alexis, Megan Goines (Tony), grandchildren Benji and Henry Goines,



Tony was preceded in death by his mother, Lavona Clark, older brother Dennis Berry, nieces Christina Wilson and Wendi Gonzales.



Tony had a passion for life. He was adventurous, true to his heart, a good husband and friend. The world is now a quieter place. Como?



