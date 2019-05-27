Nettie Jewel Gilliland (1921 - 2019)
Service Information
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
View Map
Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
Memphis, TX
View Map
Obituary
Nettie Jewel Gilliland, 98, of Amarillo, TX died on May 24, 2019.

Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., with Dean Whaley officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 P.M., at Fairview Cemetery in Memphis, Texas. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.

Nettie was born on April 6, 1921, to Moses and Annie Edwards, in Quitaque, Texas. She married Travis Gilliland on November 6, 1936 in Lockney, Texas. Nettie was a faithful member of the Church of Christ throughout her life.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Moses and Annie Edwards; husband, Travis Gilliland; son, Edward Gilliland; sisters, Myrtle Dickson, and Thelma Sheeley; brothers, Andrew Edwards, and Edward Edwards.

She is survived by her son, Travis Gilliland and wife Carol; daughter-in-law, Paula Gilliland; Grandchildren, Mark Gilliland and wife Kaye, Tim Gilliland and wife Laurie, Rebekah Gilliland (Buis) and husband Dan, Terry Gilliland and wife Lisa, Carla Gilliland (Dartt) and husband Dave, and Scotty Gilliland and wife Stephanie; fifteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 27 to May 28, 2019
