Nettie Jewel Gilliland, 98, of Amarillo, TX died on May 24, 2019.
Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., with Dean Whaley officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 P.M., at Fairview Cemetery in Memphis, Texas. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Nettie was born on April 6, 1921, to Moses and Annie Edwards, in Quitaque, Texas. She married Travis Gilliland on November 6, 1936 in Lockney, Texas. Nettie was a faithful member of the Church of Christ throughout her life.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Moses and Annie Edwards; husband, Travis Gilliland; son, Edward Gilliland; sisters, Myrtle Dickson, and Thelma Sheeley; brothers, Andrew Edwards, and Edward Edwards.
She is survived by her son, Travis Gilliland and wife Carol; daughter-in-law, Paula Gilliland; Grandchildren, Mark Gilliland and wife Kaye, Tim Gilliland and wife Laurie, Rebekah Gilliland (Buis) and husband Dan, Terry Gilliland and wife Lisa, Carla Gilliland (Dartt) and husband Dave, and Scotty Gilliland and wife Stephanie; fifteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
