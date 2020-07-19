Nettie Lavern Lax was born December 15, 1930, in Clarendon, Texas to Johnny and Lorraine Brown. She was raised by her Grandmother; Henretta King. Nettie attended school in Clarendon, Texas. Nettie is survived by her six children; Nathaniel (Shelia), Charles (Carol), Quincy (Charles), Brenda, Donna and Terry, three brothers; Earnest Brown of Tuila, Texas, Lester Buntin aka(LD) of Pasadena, Texas, Donald Ray Brown of Clarendon, Texas, and one sister; Dena May Brown of Clarendon, Texas, fourteen grandchildren, thirty-four great grandchildren, four sister-in-laws; Cecil Lax of Kansas City, Missouri, Bernice Woods, Amarillo, Texas, Lillie Bell Wilborn of Fredrick, Oklahoma, and Dorothy Smith of Denver, Colorado, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held Monday, July 20th at 11AM at the Botanical Gardens, 1400 Streit, Dr., Amarillo, TX, burial will be Llano Cemetery. To view the full obit, send flowers, and sign the tribute wall visit www.ggmortuary.com