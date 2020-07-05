Nettie Willene Bulls Lee Davis entered the Kingdom of Heaven Wednesday, July 1, 2020, after 95 years of Earthly living.
Born in Oklahoma, she spent the majority of her early life in Earth, Texas. After marrying Alvin Lewis Lee, she made her home in Booker, Texas. She was a member of the Methodist Church where she played the piano and organ and led the choir for many years. After moving to Amarillo, she and Alvin enjoyed the friendships in the Continental. After Alvin's passing, she met and married Dwight Davis, her husband at her death. She is survived by three children, Leslie Lee, Jane Henton, and Suzanne Burge, and their families.
Funeral and burial services will be private.
