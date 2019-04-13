Neva Joy Hughes

Neva Hughes, 87 went to our Lord's arms on Monday, April 8, 2019. She is survived by her two daughters: Brenda Denny and husband Don, and Karen Tillerson and husband, Steve; her grandchildren: Stephen and wife Mellissa, Stephanie and husband Oscar, Brad, Kyla, Josh and Josie; she is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Ethan, Logan, Grant, Weston, Austin and Justice. She was preceded in death by her son Tommy Hughes. She was a member of Paramount Baptist Church. Memorial services planned for 3 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 11550 Headquarters Road
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
