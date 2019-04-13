Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Neva Joy Hughes. View Sign

Neva Hughes, 87 went to our Lord's arms on Monday, April 8, 2019. She is survived by her two daughters: Brenda Denny and husband Don, and Karen Tillerson and husband, Steve; her grandchildren: Stephen and wife Mellissa, Stephanie and husband Oscar, Brad, Kyla, Josh and Josie; she is also survived by her great-grandchildren: Ethan, Logan, Grant, Weston, Austin and Justice. She was preceded in death by her son Tommy Hughes. She was a member of Paramount Baptist Church. Memorial services planned for 3 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 11550 Headquarters Road

