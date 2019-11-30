Nina Jo Brooks Johnson, 79, of Amarillo died November 18, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Golden Plains Church of Christ located at 4700 I-40 Frontage Road on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. Following the memorial service the family welcomes friends and family to join them to remember Nina, in the way she loved best, with happy stories and good food at 2600 Teckla Blvd. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors , Amarillo
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019