Nina Teague Barras, 86, of Carrollton, a former resident of Amarillo, passed away on June 21, 2019, after living a long, full life.



Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Saint Michael and All Angels Church Chapel, 8011 Douglas Ave, Dallas, Texas. The Rev. Greg Pickens will be officiating. A reception will follow in the church parlor.



Nina was born January 4, 1933 to Arkye Francis Sheffield and Isaac Eudel Teague in Guion, Arkansas. After completing high school, Nina enrolled in St. Vincent's Nursing School in Little Rock, Arkansas, earning her Registered Nurse diploma.



Wanting to see the world, Nina joined the United States Air Force Nurse Corps. While stationed at Burtonwood Royal Air Force Base in Warrington, England, she met LT. Richard Allen Barras. They soon married. Nina achieved the rank of First Lieutenant. After finishing their tours, they returned to Texas, first to Port Arthur and then to Austin where Richard attended the University of Texas School of Law.



Nina continued her nursing career, working in private medical practices in Port Arthur, Austin, and Amarillo. The couple moved to Amarillo when Richard began working at the Lumpkin Law Firm. Nina's final nursing post was teaching pediatric nursing at St. Anthony's hospital in Amarillo.



After the birth of their first child, Rick, Nina devoted herself to her family and her community, actively volunteering with many local organizations. Her time volunteering with the Amarillo Symphony Guild, Amarillo Museum of Art and Harrington House provided many fun memories and stories. She was particularly fond of her time with Olivia's Angels, an organization supporting Baptist St. Anthony's Hospice. Even at the time of her death, Nina was active in her neighborhood women's group, the Country Gals, in several roles.



She was a church member and volunteer first at Beautiful Savior Lutheran, then St. Andrews Episcopal Church in Amarillo, joining St. Michael and All Angels once she moved to Dallas. Active in the Women of the Church, Altar Guild and other roles, Nina could always be counted on to have willing hands and quick wit.



For her friends and family, it is her spirited wit that will be most missed.



Nina is survived by her son, Richard Anthony "Rick" Barras, and his wife, Pamela, of North Richland Hills, and daughter, Melissa Ann "Missy" Barras of Carrollton. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Carolyn Barras of Port Arthur, her sister Shirley Austin of Whitney and her nephews and great-nephews. Nina was particularly close to her great niece, Alexis "Alex" Austin of West.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to Olivia's Angels, c/o Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation, 500 S Taylor, Suite 1060, Unit #223, Amarillo, Texas 79101 or to .



