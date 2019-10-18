Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nita Lois (Sinks) Palmer. View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Service 3:00 PM Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Nita Lois Palmer (Sinks), 75, of Amarillo, died Sunday, October 13th, 2019.



Services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 19th, 2019, in Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Nita Lois Palmer (Sinks) was born on May 5th, 1944 in Amarillo, Texas as the youngest daughter of William Earl and Vera May Sinks. She grew up in Amarillo where she attended and graduated Palo Duro High School in 1962. It was there she met Nick Brazell, whom she married on November 5th, 1961. Together they had two children, Shannon and Paige. In 1975, she began work as the Secretary for the Supervisor of Tool Cribs at Bell Helicopter Textron, and shortly thereafter moved to California, where she worked at the Lawrence Livermore Nuclear Laboratory as a computer communications and cryptographic operator. Upon the dissolution of her marriage, Nita returned to Amarillo and continued her career at The Pantex Plant, where she worked in the control room until her retirement in 2002. She was quite the bowler and even joined the Pantex bowling league during her time there. In 1987, she married Ronnie Palmer and despite divorcing in 2005, they remained quite close until his death in 2015. In 2005, Nita's mother, affectionately called Mama, moved in with her, and they shared a home until Mama's death in 2015. She loved her mother's company and the two shared many meals together, as well as quite a few games of Skip-Bo.



To know Nita was to know love and compassion. She loved her children and her grandchildren, and she taught them countless lessons, including how to cook, how to sew, and the "right" way to iron, but most importantly she taught them to be kind and loving. She never met a stranger, and was quick to welcome anyone into her home, always making sure they left with full stomachs and plenty of stories. She loved to follow the lives and activities of her grandchildren, whether baseball, theatre, or choir. Nothing brought her more joy than watching them play or perform, except maybe a Texas Rangers or Dallas Cowboys game, but even then it was a toss-up. She loved attending shows at the Amarillo Little Theatre, and she enjoyed a game of bingo both in-person and on her i-Pad at home.



Nita was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Vera; her first husband Nick; her second husband Ronnie, and her four siblings, Joann Clift, Larell Treadway, Latrell Pritchett, and Earl Sinks.



Nita is survived by her two daughters Shannon Layne Brazell of Dallas, Texas; Andrea Paige Jackson and her husband Brian of Wylie, Texas; her three grandchildren, Britton Brazell of Amarillo, Texas; Nicholas Bauer of Dallas, Texas; and Rachel Davis of San Antonio, Texas; her brother in law, Earl Clift of Amarillo, Texas; her sister in law Rita Sinks of Nashville, Tennessee; and many other loving nieces nephews and cousins.



She was a wonderful, caring, and intelligent woman whose strength, humor, and love will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her in return.



The family suggests memorials be to the Amarillo Little Theatre.



Sign the online guestbook at





