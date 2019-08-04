Guest Book View Sign Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156 Service 11:00 AM Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel Send Flowers Obituary

Nolan Paul Stradley, 75, passed away on July 30, 2019 in Wichita Falls, TX.



Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 5, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.



Paul was born on his mother's birthday, June 27, 1944, in Amarillo, TX, and was the fourth child born to Forrest Wyatt Stradley and Hettie Nolan Stradley. Paul was raised in Amarillo and graduated from Tascosa High School in 1962.



Paul and Sharon Keith White were married at Paramount Terrace Christian Church on January 4, 1964. The elders and members of PTCC mentored and raised Paul and Sharon up in the Christian Faith.



Paul and Sharon have been blessed with a son, Stephen, a life together in Christ and many wonderful friends and family. Paul loved his Lord Jesus, his family and his church.



Paul enjoyed his ranch, working cattle, hunting and drag racing. He loved riding across a pasture in his hoopy with Jack barking at everything.



Paul worked 37 years in the gasoline and convenience store industry. He served with various trade groups including: the Texas Petroleum Marketers Association and the Diamond Shamrock Jobber Council. He worked 26 years for Gary Cook Oil Company as vice-president and retired in 2005. After retiring he went into ranching that was the love of his life.



Paul was preceded in death by his son, Stacey Wyatt Stradley; his parents; and his best friend and brother, John F. Stradley.



He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Stephen; his dearest sister, Chloe Webb; a brother, W. L. Stradley; and many wonderful family members that he loved so very much.



The family would like to thank with much gratitude the wonderful family of caregivers at the House of Hope.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Washington Ave. Christian Church, 3800 South Washington Street, Amarillo, Texas 79110.



