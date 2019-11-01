Nona Lee Lea (1954 - 2019)
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-355-8156
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors
2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800
Amarillo, TX 79109
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillside Christian Church Chapel
Nona Lee Lea, 65, of Amarillo, TX died on October 30, 2019.

Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Hillside Christian Church Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.

Nona was born on June 23, 1954 in Amarillo. She was raised by William and Thelma Lee Cullison. She worked with Affiliated Foods for 38 years and was a member of Hillside Christian Church. She married Michael Lea in 2002 in McKinney, TX.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Lea, of the home; son, Jason Granger, of Houston; brothers, Jeff Huddleston, and Billy Huddleston, both of Amarillo; and grandson, Aspen Granger.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., today, Friday, November 1, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
