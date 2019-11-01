Nona Lee Lea, 65, of Amarillo, TX died on October 30, 2019.
Services will be at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Hillside Christian Church Chapel. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Nona was born on June 23, 1954 in Amarillo. She was raised by William and Thelma Lee Cullison. She worked with Affiliated Foods for 38 years and was a member of Hillside Christian Church. She married Michael Lea in 2002 in McKinney, TX.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Lea, of the home; son, Jason Granger, of Houston; brothers, Jeff Huddleston, and Billy Huddleston, both of Amarillo; and grandson, Aspen Granger.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 P.M. - 7:00 P.M., today, Friday, November 1, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019