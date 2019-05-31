Nora Belle Neal Wolfram, born March 24, 1930 outside Olney, Texas, went to spend eternity with her Lord Jesus on Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019.
She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of almost 67 years, Walter Paul Wolfram, their six children Walter, Jr., Eric, Kathy, Genny, Carol Lynn, and Nora and their spouses, 14 grandchildren (one of whom is greeting her in heaven already) and their spouses, and 9 great grandchildren and one on the way, and 2 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6-7:00 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd. The memorial service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, Amarillo, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Nora Belle's honor to Faith City Ministries in Amarillo, Texas.
Nora Belle was a selfless spirit who opened her heart and her home without reservation to many people, regardless of family affiliation, race or circumstances. Her aura of love, peace, patience and good humor changed the lives of everyone who knew her.
"When the perishable puts on the imperishable, and the mortal puts on immortality, then shall come to pass the saying that is written; "Death is swallowed up in victory." I Corinthians 15:54
Sign the online guestbook at www.boxwellbrothers.com.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 31 to June 1, 2019