Nora Lee Fox was born February 22, 2019 to Roman and Bethany Fox at 9:49am.
Nora came into this world weighing 5.2 pounds and measuring at 15.25 inches. At 10:55am she went to be in the arms of Jesus. She is making an eternal impact on lives and will be missed by many. In this time of mourning the truth is; God is good and He is merciful. Her entire family looks forward to being with her again. See you soon Nora.
