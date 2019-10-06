Nora Lee Martin

Nora Lee Martin, 90, of Farmington, NM passed away October 2, 2019. Nora was born to parents Isaac Lee and Leona Baker in Hanna, OK on September 9, 1929. Nora is preceded in death by parents; Isaac Lee and Leona Baker, son; Robert M. Smith, brothers; George Baker and Floyd Baker. She is survived by her loving husband; Alvin I. (Happy) Martin, son; Larry A. Smith (Linda), Michael L. Smith (Jessie), daughters; Susan Gail Smith and Becky martin Sheppard (Bobby), sister; Pauline Roberts and nine grandchildren and numerous great- grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Eastside Church of Christ.

Nora's care is entrusted to Alternative Choice Funeral & Cremation 804 N Dustin Ave. Farmington, NM 87401 (505)-325-9611

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
