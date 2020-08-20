Or Copy this URL to Share

Norbert Ballauer, 90, of Amarillo died August 16, 2020. Visitation is scheduled for Thursday August 20, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the LaGrone Blackburn-Shaw Chapel 8310 S. Coulter St, Amarillo, Texas. A Funeral Service is scheduled for Friday August 21, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Memory Gardens Mausoleum 14200 I-27, Amarillo, Texas. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store