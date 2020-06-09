Norma Elaine Morrow
1927 - 2020
Norma Elaine Morrow, 93, of Amarillo died June 7, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00pm, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Llano Cemetery. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, June 13, 2020 in The Stage Door in Plano. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home, 4100 South Georgia.

Norma was born in Bradford, Pennsylvania to Carl T. and Anna Johnson. She completed her training as a Registered Nurse in Pittsburg, PA. After completion of her studies, she traveled with nursing grads, heading for the west coast. Stopping in Amarillo, she fell in love with the southwest and Gene Morrow who would become her husband of 60 years. Together they enjoyed the beauty of Palo Duro Canyon and the fall colors in New Mexico, and the art scene of Santa Fe. Norma was an avid fan of crosswords, music, theater, and slot machines in Las Vegas. She was a pushover for hard-luck animals who became her treasured pets. Norma was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband Gene Morrow.

Norma is survived by her children, Diane Corbyn and husband Eric of Amarillo, Dan Morrow and wife Mary Ann of Plano, and Mike Morrow of Dallas; grandchildren, Catherine "Alex" Corbyn, Joseph Morrow, Molly Morrow, and Shannon Molina and husband Josh.

The family suggests memorials be made to Amarillo Rescue Shelter or the Amarillo ASPCA.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



