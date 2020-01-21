Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma L. (Collins) Birdwell. View Sign Service Information Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424 (806)-698-8085 Visitation 10:00 AM First Baptist Church Celebration of Life 1:00 PM First Baptist Church Silverton , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Norma L. Birdwell was born on October 11, 1927, to Paul and Beulah Collins in Childress, TX. Norma graduated from Snyder High School, at the age of fifteen, then attended and graduated from Hardin Simmons University in 1947 with a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism. After graduation, she moved to Mineral Wells, TX where she taught high school English and Journalism. In 1948, Norma married the love of her life E. A. Birdwell. They eventually settled and began their life in Silverton, TX. Norma and E.A. ranched and farmed along the caprock in Briscoe Co. Norma was a wonderful cook and homemaker. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Norma was active in her community and known her for kindness and hospitality. Norma was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was known as Baba to her grandchildren, as well as all their friends. Norma's grace and loving spirit was evident in her relationships with her friends, family, and anyone she encountered. As editor of the senior newspaper at Hardin Simmons, Norma wrote these wise words, which encompass her lifelong attitude: "Just remember the age-old phrase, 'life is not long enough for hate and unkind words, but just long enough for love, kindness and consideration.'"



Survivors include her daughters, Paula Lisa Birdwell of Lubbock and Amy Lee Birdwell of Silverton; granddaughters, Molly Bomar Sublett and Joni Stephens; and a great-grandchild, Charles Harrison Roberts.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 63 years, E. A. Birdwell; and grandsons, Wil T. Bomar and Charles Emery Bomar.



The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations in Norma's memory be sent to the Silverton Volunteer Fire Department .

Norma L. Birdwell passed away on January 18, 2020. A celebration of her life of 92 years will be held at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the First Baptist Church, Silverton. Mrs. Birdwell will be at the church from 10:00 am until service time. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy at www.memorialdesigners.net Norma L. Birdwell was born on October 11, 1927, to Paul and Beulah Collins in Childress, TX. Norma graduated from Snyder High School, at the age of fifteen, then attended and graduated from Hardin Simmons University in 1947 with a Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism. After graduation, she moved to Mineral Wells, TX where she taught high school English and Journalism. In 1948, Norma married the love of her life E. A. Birdwell. They eventually settled and began their life in Silverton, TX. Norma and E.A. ranched and farmed along the caprock in Briscoe Co. Norma was a wonderful cook and homemaker. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. Norma was active in her community and known her for kindness and hospitality. Norma was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was known as Baba to her grandchildren, as well as all their friends. Norma's grace and loving spirit was evident in her relationships with her friends, family, and anyone she encountered. As editor of the senior newspaper at Hardin Simmons, Norma wrote these wise words, which encompass her lifelong attitude: "Just remember the age-old phrase, 'life is not long enough for hate and unkind words, but just long enough for love, kindness and consideration.'"Survivors include her daughters, Paula Lisa Birdwell of Lubbock and Amy Lee Birdwell of Silverton; granddaughters, Molly Bomar Sublett and Joni Stephens; and a great-grandchild, Charles Harrison Roberts.She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband of 63 years, E. A. Birdwell; and grandsons, Wil T. Bomar and Charles Emery Bomar.The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations in Norma's memory be sent to the Silverton Volunteer Fire Department . Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Amarillo Globe-News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close