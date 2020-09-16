Norma Lewis of Amarillo, Texas was born April 8, 1929 at Mineral Wells, Texas to D.R. and Annie Kelly.She graduated from Memphis high school and then went on to Eugene Business College in Eugene Oregon; attended southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Ft. Worth, Texas and attended Amarillo College. Norma then Married Wm. M. (Bill) Lewis on November 3, 1949 in Calvary Baptist Church in Lubbock, Texas. She retired from Veterans Administration Medical Center in Amarillo, Texas on March 31, 1995 with 26 years of government service, which also included VA Regional Office in Lubbock, Texas: Soil Conservation Service, Ft. Worth, Tx and Bureau of Reclamation, Amarillo, Tx. Norma was a realtor with Real Estate Concepts and Goforth and Associates Realtors beginning in 1979 to present day and worked for Texas Association of Realtors and National Association of Realtors. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Amarillo and Strimple Sunday School Class.She is survived by her sons, Kelly Lewis and wife Janet of Panhandle, Tx, and Danny Lewis of Amarillo, TX; her daughter, Beck Oldham and husband John of Waco, Tx; her grandchildren Kelly Kohr Gould and husband Jared of Waco, Tx, H.F. Gregory III (Trey) and wife Katherine of Riverside, Ca, Katherine Ann Arrington and husband Marcus of Seminole, TX and Great-granddaughter, Julie Kohr Gould of Waco, Tx. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Wm. M. (Bill) Lewis; her brother, Orth A. Kelly of Redmond, Oregon; his sister, Geneva (Kelly) Shropshire of Lubbock, Tx; and two of her grandchildren, Harley Lewis and his wife Melissa of Amarillo, Tx.We would like to give a special thanks to those of Amarillo Center for Skilled Care and of BSA Hospice for the love and care provided to Norma Lewis.