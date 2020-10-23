1/1
Norman Earl "Shorty" Miller
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman "Shorty" Earl Miller, 87, of Amarillo died October 21, 2020.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Amarillo First Church of the Nazarene, 5201 S. Soncy Rd. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.

Norman was born November 18, 1932 in Mangum, OK to Daniel and Willie Bell Miller. He proudly served in the United States Army Reserve for 2 years and worked in construction for over 15 years for LA Fuller.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and many brothers and sisters.

Norman is survived by daughters, Christy Walker, Jennifer Miller and Lisa Copeland; sons, James Miller, Darryl Walker, Kenny Miller, and Mark McCoy; sister, Patsy Youngblood; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be shared at www.schoolerfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schooler Funeral Home - Brentwood Chapel
4100 S Georgia St
Amarillo, TX 79110
8063522727
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved