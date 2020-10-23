Norman "Shorty" Earl Miller, 87, of Amarillo died October 21, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Amarillo First Church of the Nazarene, 5201 S. Soncy Rd. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Norman was born November 18, 1932 in Mangum, OK to Daniel and Willie Bell Miller. He proudly served in the United States Army Reserve for 2 years and worked in construction for over 15 years for LA Fuller.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and many brothers and sisters.
Norman is survived by daughters, Christy Walker, Jennifer Miller and Lisa Copeland; sons, James Miller, Darryl Walker, Kenny Miller, and Mark McCoy; sister, Patsy Youngblood; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
