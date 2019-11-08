Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norva Jeanne (Yoder) Kuper. View Sign Service Information Horizon Funeral Home - Dalhart 701 Elm Ave. Dalhart , TX 79022 (806)-244-5500 Send Flowers Obituary

Norva Jeanne Yoder Kuper, 82, died on November 6, 2019 in Amarillo, TX.



Services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the First Baptist Church, with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery, under the direction of Horizon Funeral Home.



Norva Jeanne Yoder was born in Dalhart in the old Loretta Hospital (later renamed Coon Memorial Hospital) on July 25, 1937 to Norval Milo and Marjorie Bell (Johnson) Yoder.



Norva married Carl Julius (C.J.) Kuper on January 20, 1954 at the First Baptist Church in Dalhart. They made their home in Dalhart and celebrated 56 years of marriage before his death in 2010. She was a very devoted wife, spending her whole adult life serving her husband. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren brought her great joy.



Norva attended schools in Dalhart, graduating a year early. She played basketball and was a drum majorette. She was very artistic. She especially enjoyed oil painting, needlepointing and arts and crafts. Also an excellent seamstress, she sewed many of her children's clothes and reupholstered furniture. She loved gardening and her flowers.



Norva had a strong Christian faith and was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Dalhart where she was involved in Sunday School, Vacation Bible School, AWANAS, Moms to Moms and Bible study classes.



Norva obtained a private pilot's license and motorcycle license. She and C.J. loved to travel. They traveled with friends and family all over Europe, North and South America. She even drove their motorhome, often traveling with the Yellow Rose of Texas RV Group.



Norva liked to play bridge and bingo. She enjoyed daily coffee with her girlfriends. She loved to entertain. Her kids and grandkids always spent Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays at her home enjoying her delicious meals and time spent playing games.



Norva is preceded in death by her husband, her parents and a grandson, Carl Julius Kuper III.



Survivors include her three children: Carla Stampfli of Lexington, KY; J. Kuper and wife Cheryll of Dalhart, TX; Jeanine Hood and husband Tom of Amarillo, TX. A brother Jim Yoder of Dalhart, TX. 9 grandchildren: Chris Stampfli of Kings Mountain, KY, Catherine Carey and husband John of Louisville, KY and Jonathan Stampfli of Lexington, KY, Chelsey Baker and husband George of Dallas, TX., Cassidy Kuper of Dalhart, TX, Colton Kuper of Dalhart, TX, Michelle Hood of Washington, D.C., Kristen Diller and husband Brandon of Amarillo, TX, and John Hood of Amarillo, TX. 4 great grandchildren: Emelia Carey, George Baker, Jr., Kuper Baker, and Taylen Thomas. 2 nieces: Ann Hayworth of Houston, TX, and Kay Yoder of Wylie, TX.



The family suggests memorials be to First Baptist Church of Dalhart, 1000 E. 16th, Dalhart, TX 79022 or Dalhart Senior Citizens Assn, 610 Denrock, Dalhart, TX 79022.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019

