Norvel C. "Tiny" Simpson
1940 - 2020
Norvel C. "Tiny" Simpson 80, of Amarillo died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 in Amarillo.

Services will be at 2 pm Friday at First Baptist Church in Mobeetie with Paul Hathaway, deacon and Travis Leamon, pastor officiating. Burial will be at Mobeetie Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.

Tiny was born on Feb. 27, 1940 in Wheeler to Byron and Novelene Simpson. He graduated from Mobeetie High School. He served in the Air Force from 1961 to 1965. He was stationed at Amarillo, Abilene and Rapid City, SD. After being honorably discharged, Tiny moved to Tulsa, where he worked at Douglas Aircraft. He moved to Amarillo in 1968 from Hobbs, NM and worked at Bell Helicopter for several years. Tiny had a long career as a railroader. He began with Rock Island and retired from BNSF as an engineer after 30 years of dedicated service.

He married Glenda Kay Quarles on Dec. 9, 1961. She preceded him in death on Nov. 8, 2018.

Survivors include two daughters, Shirley Headings and her husband Troy of Amarillo and Linda Mullins and her husband Robert of Sand Springs, OK; two brothers, Jerry Simpson and his wife Reecie of Skellytown and Jimmy "Jimbo" Simpson and his wife Nancy of Kathleen, GA; his sister, Melba Darnell and her husband Joe of Mobeetie; four grandchildren, Jeremy Simpson, Joshua Summers, Claire Headings and Gracie Headings and a great-grandson, Parker Simpson.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Thomas E. Creek VAMC for the compassionate care they provided to Tiny.

The family will receive from 5:30- 7 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild, PO Box 20783, Amarillo, TX 79114 or the Old Mobeetie Texas Association, PO Box 66, Mobeetie, TX 79061.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
