Norvel C. "Tiny" Simpson
1940 - 2020
Norvel C. "Tiny" Simpson 80, of Amarillo died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 in Amarillo.

Services will be at 2 pm Friday at First Baptist Church in Mobeetie with Paul Hathaway, deacon and Travis Leamon, pastor officiating. Burial will be at Mobeetie Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rector Funeral Home Osage Chapel, 2800 S. Osage St.

Tiny was born on Feb. 27, 1940 in Wheeler to Byron and Novelene Simpson. He graduated from Mobeetie High School. He served in the Air Force from 1961 to 1965. He was stationed at Amarillo, Abilene and Rapid City, SD. After being honorably discharged, Tiny moved to Tulsa, where he worked at Douglas Aircraft. He moved to Amarillo in 1968 from Hobbs, NM and worked at Bell Helicopter for several years. Tiny had a long career as a railroader. He began with Rock Island and retired from BNSF as an engineer after 30 years of dedicated service.

He married Glenda Kay Quarles on Dec. 9, 1961. She preceded him in death on Nov. 8, 2018.

Survivors include two daughters, Shirley Headings and her husband Troy of Amarillo and Linda Mullins and her husband Robert of Sand Springs, OK; two brothers, Jerry Simpson and his wife Reecie of Skellytown and Jimmy "Jimbo" Simpson and his wife Nancy of Kathleen, GA; his sister, Melba Darnell and her husband Joe of Mobeetie; four grandchildren, Jeremy Simpson, Joshua Summers, Claire Headings and Gracie Headings and a great-grandson, Parker Simpson.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Thomas E. Creek VAMC for the compassionate care they provided to Tiny.

The family will receive from 5:30- 7 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

Memorial Donations may be made to the Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild, PO Box 20783, Amarillo, TX 79114 or the Old Mobeetie Texas Association, PO Box 66, Mobeetie, TX 79061.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Rector Funeral Home - Amarillo
2800 South Osage
Amarillo, TX 79103
(806) 374-1500
Memories & Condolences

View Printed Guest Book
13 entries
October 14, 2020
I will always remember Tiny as one the best and happiest men to work with a truly nice guy !
Robert Haese
Coworker
October 14, 2020
Many fond memories of Tiny!! Our prayers are with all of the family for comfort and peace.
Carroll and Elaine Langley
Carroll & Elaine Langley
Friend
October 14, 2020
Tiny was a good friend and coworker. He was always in a good mood, friendy and joking around. I will miss him dearly
Monty Bieganowski
Friend
October 14, 2020
Made my first paid road trip with Tiny. He took very good care of me then and every trip we made together from then one. Had the pleasure and honor of taking a making my first “road” trip with him to Mobeetie to deliver a lawn mower to Byron and it was an adventure I’ll treasure forever. He was a great man and a joy to know and be around. “Hey mister, take it easy on the keno machines up there.” Rest easy in the arms of our Savior.
Britt Young
Coworker
October 14, 2020
Will be missed. Never knew a stranger
Very good brother-in-law. Wild miss you
Don and Mary Quarles
Family
October 14, 2020
Sending my condolence and prayers to all the family. Tiny was a good man and will be greatly missed.
Frankie (Quarles) Derr
Family
October 14, 2020
I am so sorry to see this on Facebook this morning. I grew up in Wheeler and was friends with Tiny for many years.
Prayers for all those in his life.
Juanell Wegner Halford
Friend
October 14, 2020
Tiny was a very special person, friend and neighbor who would do anything you asked of him. We will miss his kind spirit and great smile. Please accept our deepest sympathies with blessings, love and prayers. Luciano and Gloria Ramirez and Family.
GLORIA RAMIREZ
Neighbor
October 13, 2020
Maybe Tiny can make my brother Dan laugh one more time. May he RIP
Glen Hathaway
Friend
October 13, 2020
One of my best friends in high school. We had lots of fun camping out, fun in school.
Donald Newman
Friend
October 13, 2020
We will miss him greatly.
Garland & Anna Mae Lancaster
Family
October 13, 2020
Sending our condolence and prayers to the Simpson family. We know Tiny will be greatly missed.
kym bomar
October 13, 2020
Sending our condolences to your family. I remember Tiny being so nice to all the kids in the neighborhood. He always had nice things to say to all the kids. So sorry to hear about his passing.
Michele Elliott Upchurch
Michele Upchurch
Neighbor
