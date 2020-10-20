Nowanna (Anna) 59 years old, was born in Amarillo, Tx to Curtis and Ruby Pate, On April 16, 1961. Peacefully went to her Heavenly Home after years of declining health on Oct 14, 2020 at BSA.



Anna was an alumni of River Road High School. She had 2 years of college at Amarillo College. Anna was educated and excelled in the work place. Anna loved being outdoors, reading, gardening and most of all her babies her three Yorkie's until her heath started to decline.



Anna was a loving Wife, married to the love of her life Robert for 43 years. Anna meet her love at Piggly Wiggly supermarket on Hasting and River Road after she drop a jar of pickles. Robert told her you have to go to Wonderland Park with me now this weekend and that's we're the story begin. Anna & Robert was married on January 1, 1977 in Amarillo, TX. Anna was 16 & Robert 17. In October of that year God granted them a child, in the marriage they had 4 beautiful children, two girls and two boys. Everyone said they will never last, but they were soul mates till God call her home October 14. They had a love you don't see much of anymore. Robert will truly miss her. Anna was amazing mother to Lisa, Mindy, Robert Jr. and Daniel Wedgeworth who will miss her dearly.



Her joy was her 10 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter.



Anna was always a loving, kind, giving person that had a servant's heart. We will miss her smiles, hugs and kisses but she will be with us always. Anna could never get over the loss of her grandson Maximus (Peanut), He will keep her company till her love of her life Robert is call home.



Anna may be gone but she will NEVER be forgotten.



Survived by her husband Robert Wedgeworth of the home, Amarillo, four children Lisa Wedgeworth of Amarillo, Mindy Wedgeworth of Altus, Ok, Robert Wedgeworth Jr. & wife Chasity of Amarillo, Daniel Wedgeworth & wife Ashley of Altus, Ok. Sister's Debbie & Husband Fred McMurry of Amarillo, Iretta Reed of Washington, Ann Pullman of OK, and Sue Rizzuti of Mo.



And her dogs she called her babies Yorkie's: Chewbacca, Sheba an scooter. A friends Irma Cortez of Davidson, Ok., Danny & Jessica Tuz of Amarillo and many others. All at U.S.Renal Care of Amarillo most of all Little Sam.



Anna is preceded in death by her father Curtis Pate, of Amarillo, mother Ruby Pate, of Amarillo, Brother Franklin Ray Pate of Colorado, Brothers James, Victor, Rickie lee Taylor, Sisters Darlene (Taylor) Smith, Pamela (Carlton) Taylor. Grandson Maximus Aaron Wedgeworth of Ok. And Niece Brenda Mestas of Amarillo, father-law Charles H. Wedgeworth of Amarillo, mother-law Barbara J. Wedgeworth of Amarillo, an brother-law Bobby L. Wedgeworth of Amarillo.



Services will be at Memorial Park Funeral Home, 6969 East Interstate 40 Amarillo, TX. Chapel of Memories. Visitation will be Wednesday 6 pm till 8pm, October 21. Services will be Thursday at 2pm, October 22. Interment will be in East Mausoleum



