Odessa V. Leavitt
1928 - 2020
Odessa V. Leavitt, 92, of Happy, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

Services will be at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 28 at the University Church of Christ in Canyon with David Lough and Bob Shepard, officiating. Burial will follow at Dreamland Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 27 from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Brooks Chapel in Canyon.

Odessa was born on August 6, 1928 to Dean and Lorena Wilson Knox in Keys, Oklahoma. She married Melvin K. "Pete" Leavitt on December 28, 1970 in Lakin, Kansas. He preceded her in death on November 12, 2012.

Odessa was a hard worker. While living in Hugoton, Kansas she held many different jobs. She worked in a lawyer's office, in farming, a beauty salon and at a mobile gas station.

She and Pete farmed and ranched in Randall County near the Jowell Community on the farm his family owned for 100 years. They enjoyed farming and gardening together. She was always willing to help. She spent many years taking care of Pete's brother, Wilbur Leavitt.

She and Pete canned vegetables, jellies, and salsas every summer. She loved to bake sweets with her grandson, Lance and her family looked forward to the Christmas candies that she made every year. Crocheting was something she thoroughly enjoyed doing. She made blankets for her family and she was well known for her crocheted coat hangers. Odessa was a very competitive Skip-Bo champion.

Odessa also worked in the daycare at the First United Methodist Church of Canyon. She was a member of the Church of Christ in Hugoton, Kansas, and the University Church of Christ in Canyon, where she was a part of the Study Bible Class. She was involved with Randall County 4-H and the Texas Farm Bureau

She had a dear relationship with her sister, Nellie. They spent a lot of time with one another. She was lovingly known as "Ode" by her great grandchildren, and they were her greatest joy.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Joe J. Frazier, two brothers, Delbert Knox and Herbert Knox, and brother-in-law, Wilbur Leavitt.

Survivors include her daughter, Jill Frazier; three grandsons, Lance Frazier, Kal Hartman and wife Lacenda, and Beau Hartman and wife Melanie; two sisters, Maxine Knox, Nellie Creson; three brothers, Floyd Knox, Tony Knox and Virgil Knox; five great grandchildren, Tate Hartman and Kallie, Addie, Kacen and Sadie Hartman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family suggests memorials be made to High Plains Children's Home, PO Box 7448, Amarillo, TX 79114 or to your favorite charity.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS (CANYON) - CANYON
OCT
28
Service
02:00 PM
University Church of Christ
OCT
28
Burial
Dreamland Cemetery
