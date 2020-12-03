1/1
Oheneba James Bonsu Prempeh
1944 - 2020
James was born on November 9th, 1944, in Kumasi Ghana to Otumfuo Sir Osei Agyemen Prempeh II, Asantehen and Oheneyere Lady Mary Prempeh. In 1994 he met Joyce High and they married in 2004. At which time he became the loving father of three daughters. He is survived by his wife Sylvia Joyce High-Prempeh, daughters Jontal High, Jour'Dan Gardner, Janelle Gardner, grandchildren Jay'Lin High, Jaxson Gardner, Julianna Hill and Justice Hill. Viewing will be held Thursday, December 3rd from 5PM-7PM at Temple of Praise Community Church and funeral service will be held Friday, December 4th at 1PM at Temple of Praise Community Church. To view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Temple of Praise Community Church
DEC
4
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Temple of Praise Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79107
806-376-6022
