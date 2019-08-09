O.J. White, 92, of Amarillo died Monday, August 5, 2019 in Amarillo.
Funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Schooler Funeral Home Brentwood Chapel, 4100 S. Georgia St. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are by Schooler Funeral Home.
Mr. White was born on April 4, 1927 in Childress, TX to William Riley and Ora Jane White. He was the youngest of 14 children and grew up in the Texas Panhandle. He joined the Navy in 1945 and served on the USS Nassau. He was a Purple Heart recipient.
O.J. is survived by two daughters, Brenda Hicks and Darlene Smith and husband, Bennie; three sons, William Paul White and wife, Vickie, David White and wife, Tonya, and Jim Fulcher. He had 20 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019