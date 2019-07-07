Olga Montes, 71, of Amarillo, passed away June 30, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial took place at Llano East Cemetery. Olga was born February 6, 1948 in San Angelo to Frank Flores and Mary Samaniego Juarez. On January 6, 1966, Olga married Victor Montes at Abernathy. Olga loved to dance and play poker, and she loved her Dallas Cowboys. She was known as the burrito lady in Amarillo. Olga loved her family and always made sure she brought them together for all celebrations such as birthdays and holidays. She was an amazing cook. Olga is survived by her husband Victor Montes, Sr.; three sons, Victor Montes, Jr. and wife Terri, Paul Montes and wife Denita, and Mario Montes; two brothers, Rudy Pacheco and wife Gloria, and Sam Pacheco and wife Angie; two sisters, Mary Christopher and Josephine Pacheco; three granddaughters, Hunter, Melaina, Victoria, and Breanna; four grandsons, Ryan, Tristan, Aidan, and AJ; and seven great-grandchildren, Hinnasey, Zaryiah, Gabriella, Amaliyah, Ellie, Atticus, and Killian.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 7 to July 8, 2019