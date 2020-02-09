Olivia Fennell Baker, 84, of Amarillo, TX died February 5, 2020.
A private gathering will be held at a later date.
Olivia was born on January 21, 1936, in Dothan, AL to Joseph and Luvene Fennell. In 1949, she married John Robert Baker, and together they raised six children. She then went on to finish school and received her LVN license. She worked as a nurse for 50 years. In 2005, she retired giving her plenty of time to enjoy reading and being a grandma.
She is survived by her sons, Joseph Robert Baker and wife Linda of Washburn, TX, John Randall Baker and wife Marla of Lake in the Hills, IL, Jerry Dale Baker of Amarillo, TX, David Wayne Baker and wife Traci of Amarillo, TX, Marvin Anthony Baker and wife T.J. of Amarillo, TX; daughter, Sharon Ann Flatt of Dallas, TX; twelve grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020