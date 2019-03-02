Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Opal (Peggram) Camp. View Sign

Opal (Peggram) Camp age 92 of Wellington died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 in Abilene.



Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the Dodson Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Al Mixon, pastor and Rev. Toby Henson, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Clyde officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Wellington. Arrangements are by Adams Funeral Home of Wellington.



She was born on July 20, 1926 in Los Lunas, NM, to William Roy and Lola Smithers Peggram. Opal graduated from Quail High School in 1944, received her BA degree from West Texas Teachers College and her Master of Education from West Texas State University, now known as West Texas A & M University. She married Walter Camp on June 2, 1956 in Pampa. He died in 2012.



Opal began her teaching career in early elementary at Clarendon then to Quail, Wellington, Tucumcari, Pampa, Arnett, OK and retired after 32 years in all from Wellington in 1986.



She was a member of the Retired Teachers, the 1954 Study Club and the Dodson Church of the Nazarene. Opal taught Sunday school in various churches for 70 years, from young children to very senior adults.



She was also preceded in death by her parents, a brother B.J. Peggram and her sister Mabel Mitchell.



Opal is survived by her son Jeff Camp and his wife Marilyn of Wellington; her daughter Kloette Henson and her husband Toby of Clyde; 2 brothers Jim Peggram and wife Betty and Gene Peggram and wife Tommye Sue both of Amarillo; a sister in law Francis Peggram Brown of Wiggins, CO; 2 grandsons Ryan Henson and wife Jessika and Josh Henson and wife Kathryn; 2 great grandchildren Averi and Jett Henson and her special care giver Rebecca Castillo of Dodson.



The family suggests that memorials be made to the Dodson Church of the Nazarene Church or the Wellington Cemetery Assoc. in care of Adams Funeral Home, 1300 East Avenue, Wellington, TX 79095.



