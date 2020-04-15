Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Opal Dean "Jackson" McCarley. View Sign Service Information BROOKS FUNERAL DIRECTORS - CANYON 1702 5TH AVENUE Canyon , TX 79015 (806)-655-2111 Send Flowers Obituary

Opal McCarley, 90, of Happy passed away on April 10, 2020. Private graveside services will be Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Happy Cemetery. Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Directors.



Opal was born on December 11, 1929 to Samuel Patrick and Pearl Odell Jackson in Coryell County, Texas. She married A.J. McCarley in 1955 in Vigo Park, Texas. She lived in Happy until 2015. Opal was a homemaker and an active member of First Baptist Church in Happy. She was always willing to help and had a true servant's heart.



Opal is preceded in death by her husband, three sisters, and four brothers. Survivors include a daughter, Debbie McDonald and husband, Terry of Canyon, Texas; a son, Jay McCarley and wife, Debby of Weatherford, Texas; grandchildren, Ryan McCarley and wife, Molly of Atlanta, Georgia, Josh McCarley and wife, Judy of Weatherford, Seth McCarley of Weatherford, Becca Alexander and husband, Clayton of Ft. Worth, Todd McDonald and wife, Jayme of Ft. Worth, and Kate McDonald of Amarillo; and six great grandchildren.



Opal spent the last four years of her life at Meadowview Place Residential Care Home in Keller, Texas. Her family will be forever grateful to Mary and Tom Pittman and the caregivers at Meadowview Place for the love and care they gave Opal in the last years of her life.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Happy Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 343, Happy, Texas 79042 or .



