Service Information Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors 2800 Paramount Blvd Pmb 2800 Amarillo , TX 79109 (806)-355-8156

Orby Staples Brooks, 80, of Amarillo, TX died April 8, 2020



Orby had a passion for helping others. He leaves a legacy to the Hispanic/Latino Methodist Churches in the Northwest Conference by teaching English as a second language. He was recognized by them with the words from Second Corinthians 3:2-3. "You show that you are a letter from Christ . . . written not with ink but with the spirit of the living God . . . on tablets of human hearts."



He was a member of Polk Street United Methodist Church. Orby was active in his church, serving on various committees, singing in the choir, and teaching Sunday school classes for all ages from 2 year olds to adults. He enjoyed being a Boy Scout leader for his son's troop. After he retired from a career in sales, he spent time working with Safe Place.



Orby was born in Gilmer, Texas, July 20, 1939 to Orby Wesley Brooks and Kathrine Staples Brooks. He grew up in Paris, Texas and served 6 years in the Army Reserve. He lived in Dumas for 31 years and moved with his wife to Amarillo in 2010.



Orby had a great love for his family. Surviving him are his wife of 57 years, Sandra Wilson Brooks, their children; Bill Brooks and wife, Dagni, of Lubbock, Joel Brooks of Amarillo, and Laura Brooks Meyers of Leander, and grandchildren; Aimee Brooks Brozek and husband, Justus, of Plainview, Roger Brooks of Lubbock; and Marlee and Ellie Brooks of Amarillo.



A celebration of his life and resurrection will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials are welcomed to Polk Street UMC, 1401 South Polk Street, Amarillo, Texas 79101.





Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020

