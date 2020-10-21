1/1
Orin David Foard
1973 - 2020
Orin David Foard, 47, of Amarillo, TX died on October 13, 2020.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday, October 23, 2020, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd.

Orin was born in Amarillo, TX on August 13, 1973. He was a member of the Amarillo Symphony and played with them for 25 years.

He is survived by two children, Alexander (Xander) Everett Foard, and Cade David Foard; parents, David Duane Foard and Marilyn Jean Hunter Foard; two aunts, Barbara Parker, and Ruth Ellen Bartels; and 4 cousins.

In lieu of flowers or just as a memorial, please send memorial gifts to the Amarillo Symphony, 301 S. Polk St #700, Amarillo, TX 79101. Please specify in memory of Orin Foard. Gifts will go to the Youth Symphony and will be used to help deserving double bass students afford the registration in order to play in the Youth Symphony.

Sign the online guestbook and find the Zoom Service link at www.boxwellbrothers.com.



Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
