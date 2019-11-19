Orrana Ilene (Evans) Felix (1925 - 2019)
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Perryton, TX
Orrana Ilene (Evans) Felix, 94, of Perryton died November 17, 2019. Orrana Felix, 94, of Perryton, Texas died Sunday, November 17, 2019 in Perryton. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Perryton, Texas, officiated by Rev. Richard Laverty. Burial will follow in Ochiltree Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Home, Inc. of Perryton, Texas. BOXWELL BROS FUNERAL HOME - PERRYTON , Perryton
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
