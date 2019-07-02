Oscar "Howard" Engle (1929 - 2019)
Cox Funeral Home
Cox Funeral Home
4180 Canyon Dr
Amarillo, TX
79109
(806)-354-2585
Obituary
Howard was born June 17, 1929 to Dewey and Nina Engle in Howard County, TX. From December of 1952 until 2002, for over 50 years he was a rancher north of Adrian. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He married Barbara in 1999. Howard enjoyed dancing, horse racing, the CCC (Coors Cowboy Club) and fishing with his grandchildren.

Howard was preceded in death by his wife Francis and their daughters Linda and Nina. He is survived by his wife Barbara, 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers that family asks that donations be made to the Vega or Adrian Fire Departments.

Published in Amarillo Globe-News from July 2 to July 3, 2019
