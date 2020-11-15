Othella Bowie was born in Clarendon, Texas on May 19, 1942 to Tommy and Rosa Lee Childs. She is survived by her 5 daughters: Darlene Wilson, Teresa (Lorenzo) Moore, Cynthia (Paul) Rhodes, Shannon Hicks and Yolanda Cobb of Las Vegas, Nevada. A brother, Dale Childs and sisters Dorothy (Billy)Hawthorne, Stella Brigham of Irving, Texas and Norma Grant of Orange, Texas and a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be receiving visitors at 3711 Springfield, Amarillo, Texas 79118. Memorial Service will be held Monday, November 16th @ 11AM @ New Birth Bible Fellowship, Amarillo, TX. To send flowers and view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com