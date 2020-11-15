1/1
Othella Bowie
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Othella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Othella Bowie was born in Clarendon, Texas on May 19, 1942 to Tommy and Rosa Lee Childs. She is survived by her 5 daughters: Darlene Wilson, Teresa (Lorenzo) Moore, Cynthia (Paul) Rhodes, Shannon Hicks and Yolanda Cobb of Las Vegas, Nevada. A brother, Dale Childs and sisters Dorothy (Billy)Hawthorne, Stella Brigham of Irving, Texas and Norma Grant of Orange, Texas and a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. The family will be receiving visitors at 3711 Springfield, Amarillo, Texas 79118. Memorial Service will be held Monday, November 16th @ 11AM @ New Birth Bible Fellowship, Amarillo, TX. To send flowers and view the full obit visit www.ggmortuary.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
New Birth Bible Fellowship
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Golden Gate Mortuary
1416 N. Hughes
Amarillo, TX 79107
806-376-6022
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved