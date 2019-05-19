Otho "Coke" Wiseman, 95, of Clayton died May 17, 2019. Otho "Coke" Wiseman age 95 died Friday, May 17, 2019 in Amarillo, Texas. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, May 22 at the First Baptist Church in Clayton with Rev. Billy Rammage officiating. Burial will follow in the Clayton Memorial Cemetery. Coke Wiseman was born on March 4, 1924 in Grenville, New Mexico to Albert Wiseman and Ethel Estella (Nelson) Wiseman. He served in the US Army during WWII and received a purple heart and later retired from the Clayton Fire Department. Hass Funeral Directors, Inc. , www.hassfuneralhome.com
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 19 to May 20, 2019