Owen Lafferty passed away March 17, 2019. He was born July 20, 1937 in Tulsa, OK to Albert and Rosalie Lafferty. The family moved to Oklahoma City in 1941. Owen graduated from Classen High School in 1955. After graduating from the University of Oklahoma, where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, he served three years in the Air Force. During that time he was stationed in Okinawa. Owen and Cinda Wheeler were married in 1963 in Watonga, OK. They moved to White Deer, TX in 1970, where he managed the Texas operation of Wheeler Brothers Grain Company. While in Texas, they also lived in Pampa and Amarillo. Owen served on the board of the Texas Grain and Feed Association and was awarded the Lone Star Award. He served on the executive board of the National Grain and Feed Association. While living in Amarillo, he was on the executive board of High Plains Boy Scout Council and was a member of Polk Street United Methodist Church. In 2009, Owen and Cinda moved to Oklahoma City where he was an active member of Nichols Hills United Methodist Church, Downtown Rotary, Men's Dinner Club and Mayfair Dance Club. He served on the executive board of Wheeler Brothers. Owen is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Cinda, three devoted sons and their families, son, Austin and wife Kerri and grandsons, Haynes and Reece from Kingfisher; son, Todd and wife Allison and grandsons, Brennan and Jack; son, Ladd and wife Leigh Ellen and granddaughter, Lydia and grandson Lance, all from Watonga. Owen is also survived by a brother, Van Lafferty and wife Clara; a sister, Virginia Robertson; niece, Diana and husband Jeff Taylor; nephew, Steve Lafferty and wife Alice, and nephew, Craig Robertson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Rosalie Lafferty. A Memorial Service will be held at Nichols Hills United Methodist Church on Saturday, March 23 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Missional Ministry of Nichols Hills United Methodist Church (1212 Bedford, Nichols Hills, OK 73116) or .





