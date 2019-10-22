Pamela A. "Dilla" Richardson

Guest Book
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in..."
  • "Our prayers, sympathy, and love to Turtle and Rob. So..."
    - Larry and Donna Johnson
Service Information
Newcomer Funeral Home
837 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
St. Peters, MO
63376
(636)-875-1200
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Newcomer St Peters
837 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St Peters, MO
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:30 PM
Newcomer St Peters
837 Mid Rivers Mall Dr.
St Peters, MO
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
403 N Main St
O'Fallon, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Pamela A. "Dilla" Richardson, born April 4, unexpectedly passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. She's survived by husband of 46 years, Dr. James "Turtle" Richardson, and only son Robin "RJ" Richardson. Grandma "MiMi" to Payton, Ellie, and Briana. The adopted daughter of the late Roy & Winnie Harrison in Amarillo, TX. She held double Masters degrees from Texas Tech and went on to build her successful Tax & Accounting practice that ran for 40 years. Visitation is 4:00 pm to 7:30 pm and Rosary service at 7:30 pm, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Newcomer St Peters, 837 Mid Rivers Mall Dr., St Peters, MO 63376. A funeral mass will take place at 10:30 am on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Assumption Catholic Church, 403 N Main St, O'Fallon, MO 63366. Contributions in Pam's name send to St Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.