Pamela Childers, 70, of Amarillo died November 5, 2020. Services are scheduled for Sunday November 08, 2020 2:00 PM at the La Grone Blackburn-Shaw Martin Road Chapel, 1505 Martin Rd, Amarillo, Texas. The Service will be broadcast live from the La Grone Bla LAGRONE-BLACKBURN-SHAW FUNERAL DIRECTORS , Amarillo



