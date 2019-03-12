Pamela English Beckham went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 10, 2019.
Memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Amarillo. Burial will be in Claude at 10:30 am. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, 2800 Paramount Blvd.
Pamela Sue English was born June 28, 1949 at St. Anthony's Hospital to J.P. and Earlene English. She was raised in Claude, Texas just east of town on the family farm.
Pamela graduated from Claude High School as salutatorian in 1967 after which she attended Texas Tech as a chemistry major. While at Tech, Pamela met James Beckham who would become her husband.
She graduated in 1971 with a pre-med degree and math minor, Magna Cum Laude. James and Pamela were married July 24, 1971 at First Baptist Church, Claude.
Pamela taught science and math for six years before entering the family businesses of electronics and ranching.
Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, J.P. and Earlene English.
She is survived by her husband, James Beckham, and by daughters Jamie Beckham George and husband Christopher and Sarah Beckham-Turner and husband Brent, all of Amarillo. She also survived by five grandsons, Flint, Jackson, Quay, Blake and James, her sister Lynette and nephew Andrew Villa, and a host of close friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mexico Mission Trip with First Baptist Church of Amarillo.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the funeral home.
