Pamela Kay Ashmead, 53, of Amarillo, TX died May 17, 2019.
Services will be at 11:00 A.M., Friday, May 24, 2019, at Boxwell Brothers Ivy Chapel, 2800 Paramount Blvd., with Dr. G.A. Roach officiating. Burial will be at Groom Cemetery. Arrangements are by Boxwell Brothers Funeral Directors, Amarillo.
Pamela was born on November 16, 1965, in Groom, Texas, to Elmer Eugene and Valerie Ashmead. She graduated from Caprock High School in 1984. Pamela loved reading and her close friends.
She is survived by her brothers, Dale Ashmead, of Amarillo, and Chris Ashmead and his wife Mary, of Cushing, Oklahoma; nephews, Michael Ashmead, Christopher Ashmead, and Cody Ashmead; and niece, Valerie Ashmead.
Published in Amarillo Globe-News from May 23 to May 24, 2019